Canada's Trade Deficit Narrowed In August As Int'l Trade Slowed - Statistics Agency

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 11:50 PM

Canada's Trade Deficit Narrowed in August as Int'l Trade Slowed - Statistics Agency

Canada's trade deficit narrowed to $1.81 billion from $1.88 after international merchandise trade recovery slowed during the month of August, Statistics Canada said in a statement on Monday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) Canada's trade deficit narrowed to $1.81 billion from $1.88 after international merchandise trade recovery slowed during the month of August, Statistics Canada said in a statement on Monday.

By comparison, Canadian merchandise imports and exports grew by double digits in June and July.

"After two months of strong growth, Canadian merchandise exports and imports stabilized in August. Imports fell 1.2 percent, while exports were down 1.0 percent. As a result, Canada's merchandise trade deficit with the world narrowed slightly, from $2.5 billion [$1.81 billion USD] in July to $2.4 billion [$1.88 billion USD] in August," the statement said.

Imports remain 5.1 percent below pre-pandemic levels, while exports are down 7 percent from February's figures.

The decline in imports was driven by a reduced demand for aircraft and other transportation equipment and parts - down 25.3 percent - as well metal and non-metallic mineral products, in particular gold, silver and platinum.

Meanwhile, a 9.5 percent drop in the exports of passenger cars and light trucks and a 14.5 percent drop in aircraft and other transportation equipment and parts deliveries, predominantly to Saudi Arabia contributed to the 1 percent drop in exports.

Economists have pointed to increasing number of signs that Canada's economic recovery has been stalling, with retail sales significantly slowing in July following a report that 56,296 businesses closed in June.

