Canada's Transport Chief Says Keeping Close Tabs On US-Canada Border Blockade

Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2022 | 11:41 PM

Canada's transport minister said on Tuesday he is closely following the blockade of the Ambassador Bridge linking the American city of Detroit and the Canadian city of Windsor by truckers protesting vaccine mandates

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) Canada's transport minister said on Tuesday he is closely following the blockade of the Ambassador Bridge linking the American city of Detroit and the Canadian city of Windsor by truckers protesting vaccine mandates.

"I am closely monitoring the situation at the Ambassador Bridge," Omar Alghabra said in a statement via Twitter.

The transport minister added that he is in touch with his provincial counterpart from Ontario, Caroline Mulroney, to see what role the Federal government can play.

Canadian state broadcaster CBC news reported that the bridge was blocked on Monday night.

The protesters have halted access to Canada, and are keeping one lane open for those traveling into the United States, according to the report.

The wave of protests across Canada began in January, with thousands of truckers and other demonstrators converging upon Ottawa to express strong opposition to vaccine mandates for truckers crossing the US-Canada border. The protest has since evolved into an anti-government demonstration, with various groups uniting in opposition of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

