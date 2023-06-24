WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) The Canadian government will launch an investigation into the loss of the submersible Titan in the Atlantic Ocean, whose support vessel was Canadian-flagged Polar Prince, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada said on Friday.

"The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) is launching an investigation (M23A0169) into the fatal occurrence involving the Canadian-flagged vessel Polar Prince and the privately operated submersible Titan," TSB said in a statement.

TSB said it will conduct a safety investigation regarding the circumstances of the operation conducted by the Canadian-flagged vessel Polar Prince.

The Board noted that a team of investigators will be traveling to St. John's, Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, to gather information and conduct interviews.

On Sunday, an OceanGate submersible went missing during an expedition to the Titanic wreckage in an area about 900 miles east of Cape Cod in the North Atlantic, at a depth of approximately 13,000 feet.

On Thursday, the US Coast Guard confirmed that the debris found on the ocean floor near the Titanic wreckage consisted of pieces of the missing submersible. The five people on board the Titan are presumed dead.