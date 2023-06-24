Open Menu

Canada's Transportation Safety Board Launches Probe Into Loss Of Titan Submersible

Umer Jamshaid Published June 24, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Canada's Transportation Safety Board Launches Probe Into Loss of Titan Submersible

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) The Canadian government will launch an investigation into the loss of the submersible Titan in the Atlantic Ocean, whose support vessel was Canadian-flagged Polar Prince, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada said on Friday.

"The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) is launching an investigation (M23A0169) into the fatal occurrence involving the Canadian-flagged vessel Polar Prince and the privately operated submersible Titan," TSB said in a statement.

TSB said it will conduct a safety investigation regarding the circumstances of the operation conducted by the Canadian-flagged vessel Polar Prince.

The Board noted that a team of investigators will be traveling to St. John's, Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, to gather information and conduct interviews.

On Sunday, an OceanGate submersible went missing during an expedition to the Titanic wreckage in an area about 900 miles east of Cape Cod in the North Atlantic, at a depth of approximately 13,000 feet.

On Thursday, the US Coast Guard confirmed that the debris found on the ocean floor near the Titanic wreckage consisted of pieces of the missing submersible. The five people on board the Titan are presumed dead.

Related Topics

Dead Canada Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives British Minister of St ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives British Minister of State

7 minutes ago
 Tennis: Halle ATP results - collated

Tennis: Halle ATP results - collated

27 minutes ago
 Malians vote overwhelmingly for new constitution

Malians vote overwhelmingly for new constitution

27 minutes ago
 China calls for end to double standards on counter ..

China calls for end to double standards on counter-terrorism

27 minutes ago
 NASA Scraps Revolutionary All-Electric 14-Engine X ..

NASA Scraps Revolutionary All-Electric 14-Engine X-57 Manned Aircraft - Official ..

27 minutes ago
 Cameroon, Croatia, Vietnam put on money-laundering ..

Cameroon, Croatia, Vietnam put on money-laundering 'grey list': FATF

26 minutes ago
Protecting lives and livelihoods central to global ..

Protecting lives and livelihoods central to global climate response, says COP28 ..

36 minutes ago
 Shandur Polo festival starts from July 7

Shandur Polo festival starts from July 7

38 minutes ago
 England strike back in women's Ashes thanks to Bea ..

England strike back in women's Ashes thanks to Beaumont's century

38 minutes ago
 Spain, Morocco, under fire over migrant sea rescue ..

Spain, Morocco, under fire over migrant sea rescues

38 minutes ago
 Two including drug peddler held

Two including drug peddler held

38 minutes ago
 France's 'Mr Titanic' hailed after sub implosion

France's 'Mr Titanic' hailed after sub implosion

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World