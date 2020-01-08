UrduPoint.com
Canada's Troops In Iraq Safe After Tehran's Strikes - Chief Of Defense Staff

Sumaira FH 32 seconds ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 10:50 AM

Canada's Troops in Iraq Safe After Tehran's Strikes - Chief of Defense Staff

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Canadian troops are all safe and their whereabouts is known following Tehran's strikes on US military facilities in Iraq, Gen. Jonathan Vance, the chief of Defense Staff, said Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched a series of strikes against two US military bases in Iraq in retaliation for the killing of Commander Qasem Soleimani.

"CAF families: I can assure you that all deployed CAF personnel are safe & accounted for following missile attacks in Iraq. We remain vigilant," Vance tweeted.

Germany's armed forces tweeted several hours earlier that German troops took "appropriate security measures" and were all safe.

