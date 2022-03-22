UrduPoint.com

Canada's Trudeau Announces Deal With Opposition To Remain In Power Through 2025

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday announced a deal with the left-wing New Democratic Party to keep him and his minority Liberal government in power through 2025

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday announced a deal with the left-wing New Democratic Party to keep him and his minority Liberal government in power through 2025.

"Today, I am announcing that the Liberal Party has reached an agreement with the New Democratic Party to deliver results for Canadians now.

This supply and confidence agreement starts today and will be in place until the end of this parliament in 2025," Trudeau told a news conference in Ottawa.

