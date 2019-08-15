(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) Canada's Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion said in a report on Wednesday that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had violated the Conflict of Interest Act while handling the corruption case of the SNC-Lavalin company.

In spring, ex-Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould claimed in her testimony to lawmakers, that Trudeau's office had put pressure on her in order to help the SNC-Lavalin construction company avoid criminal prosecution on corruption charges, which might result in the company's ban on participating in government procurement if the firm is convicted. After that, head of the Conservative Party Andrew Scheer called on Trudeau to leave his post.

"For these reasons, I found that Mr. Trudeau used his position of authority over Ms.

Wilson‘Raybould to seek to influence, both directly and indirectly, her decision on whether she should overrule the Director of Public Prosecutions' decision not to invite SNC-Lavalin to enter into negotiations towards a remediation agreement," the commissioner said in the report.

Dion said he had no doubts that the actions of Trudeau were aimed at promoting financial interests of SNC-Lavalin.

"For these reasons, I find that Mr. Trudeau contravened section 9 of the [Conflict of Interest] Act," the commissioner added.

The SNC-Lavalin company is accused of having resorted to bribes to win government contracts in Libya of the era of Muammar Gaddafi. After the overthrow of Gaddafi in 2011, the company left the North African country.