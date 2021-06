Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday denounced the car crash in the Canadian city of London in Southwestern Ontario that left four members of a Muslim family dead, calling it a "terrorist attack."

"This was a terrorist attack, motivated by hatred, in the heart of one of our communities," Trudeau said in a statement in the House of Commons on the June 6 attack in London, Ontario.