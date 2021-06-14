MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called on Monday for a greater unity among NATO member states in addressing issues of common significance, including the geopolitical "realignment" across the world.

"It has been an interesting past few years but we gather now at a moment where we are more united than ever and it is more important than ever that we be united," Trudeau said in a televised conversation with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

The prime minister added that COVID-19 and climate change were major issues for NATO, along with the "realignment around the world in geopolitics," which, he noted, "should be of concern to everyone."

The bilateral meeting took place ahead of the NATO summit in Brussels, expected to focus on current pressing issues on the international agenda and the alliance's agenda for the coming decade.