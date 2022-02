TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Canada is calling on Moscow to halt its special military operation in Donbas approved by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

"Canada calls on Russia to immediately cease all hostile and provocative actions against Ukraine and withdraw all military and proxy forces from the country," Trudeau said in a statement late Wednesday, vowing to take "additional action" against Moscow.

Putin announced earlier the start of a special military operation in Donbas. He said Russia had no plans to occupy Ukrainian territories.