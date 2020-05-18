UrduPoint.com
Canada's Trudeau Congratulates Netanyahu, Gantz On Formation Of New Israeli Government

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 11:10 PM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau congratulated Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz on the formation of the 35th Israeli government, the Office of the Prime Minister said in a statement on Monday.

Israel's national legislature, the Knesset, voted 73-46 in favor of the government on Sunday, ending the longest political stalemate in Israel's history that led to three inconclusive elections in less than a year.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I congratulate Prime Minister Netanyahu and Alternate Prime Minister Gantz on the formation of Israel's new government," the statement read.

Canada's head of parliament said that he looks forward to working with new government Israeli government on a range of subjects including the novel coronavirus pandemic and upholding international law.

Netanyahu will lead the new unity government for 18 months before handing the office over to his former rival Gantz in November 2021.

