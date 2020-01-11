UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada's Trudeau Demands 'accountability' After Iran Plane Admission

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 12:15 PM

Canada's Trudeau demands 'accountability' after Iran plane admission

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday closure and accountability were needed after Iran said it had unintentionally shot down a Ukranian plane, killing 176 people

Ottawa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday closure and accountability were needed after Iran said it had unintentionally shot down a Ukranian plane, killing 176 people.

He also demanded "transparency, and justice for the families and loved ones of the victims," of whom many were Canadian dual nationals.

"This is a national tragedy, and all Canadians are mourning together," Trudeau's office said in a statement.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Iran Justin Trudeau All

Recent Stories

James powers Lakers past Mavs, Pelicans Ingram con ..

1 minute ago

Search for successor as Oman's Sultan Qaboos dies ..

5 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan expresses condolence ove ..

5 minutes ago

PM says he summoned an immediate report over Quett ..

5 minutes ago

Japan Sends Two Patrol Aircraft to Middle East for ..

7 minutes ago

NBA: Results and standings on Friday

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.