Canada's Trudeau Demands 'accountability' After Iran Plane Admission
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 12:15 PM
Ottawa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday closure and accountability were needed after Iran said it had unintentionally shot down a Ukranian plane, killing 176 people.
He also demanded "transparency, and justice for the families and loved ones of the victims," of whom many were Canadian dual nationals.
"This is a national tragedy, and all Canadians are mourning together," Trudeau's office said in a statement.