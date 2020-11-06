(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron have held talks on common challenges and international issues, Trudeau's press service said on Friday.

The meeting between the two leaders took place on Thursday. In particular, the politicians discussed the growing Islamist threat in the wake of recent terrorist attacks in France ” the one in Paris, where a school teacher was beheaded by a radicalized Chechen teen, and in Nice, where Tunisian extremist stabbed dead three people in a catholic church.

"Prime Minister Trudeau expressed Canada's solidarity with the people of France following recent terrorist attacks and violence. The two leaders agreed on the importance of defending freedom of expression and human rights and on their shared commitment to fighting terrorism and violent extremism," the statement read.

In addition, Trudeau and Macron discussed efforts made in both states to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, including development and distribution of effective vaccines against the virus, and advance economic rebound. Both Canada and France have seen their coronavirus cases accelerating since late summer.

The politicians raised global issues during their conversation, including the military conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. Trudeau and Macron also expressed their commitment to cooperation within NATO, G20 and G7 to promote international security and climate action.