MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau discussed the Ukraine situation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz ahead of the latter's visits to Kiev and Moscow.

"The two leaders shared their concerns over Russia's aggressive and destabilizing actions in and around Ukraine, and stressed the importance of a diplomatic resolution to the current tensions. They noted their shared commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine," the office of the Canadian prime minister said on Sunday.

According to the release, Trudeau stressed the importance of continued coordination between Western allies and partners during his Sunday talks with Scholz.

"The two leaders stressed that any further military incursion into Ukraine would have severe costs and consequences, including through coordinated sanctions," Trudeau's office said.

French President Emmanuel Macron held a phone conversation on Saturday with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz ahead of his visits to Ukraine and Russia.

Scholz will visit the Ukrainian capital of Kiev on February 14, and will then head to Moscow on February 15 for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Scholz said earlier this month that during his visits to Moscow and Kiev he intended to repeat what Macron had said during his visits. According to the German Chancellor, Berlin is ready for dialogue with Russia at all levels and in any format in order to achieve a political solution to the conflict in Ukraine.

Russia has repeatedly stressed that it never threatened any country and has strongly denied ongoing Western claims that Moscow is preparing an alleged "invasion" of Ukraine.