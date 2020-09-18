UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada's Trudeau, France's Macron Call For Impartial Inquiry On Navalny's Case

Muhammad Irfan 49 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 11:10 AM

Canada's Trudeau, France's Macron Call for Impartial Inquiry on Navalny's Case

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron have stressed that it was necessary to impartially investigate the incident involving Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

"The Prime Minister [Trudeau] and the President [Macron] underscored the need for an impartial investigation of the poisoning of Russian political opposition figure, Alexei Navalny," the statement published late on Thursday on Trudeau's website read.

Navalny fell gravely ill during a domestic Russian flight on August 20. His plane made an emergency landing in the Siberian city of Omsk, where he was immediately hospitalized.

Two days later, once the doctors concluded he was fit for cross-border aerial transportation, Navalny was transferred to the Charite hospital in Berlin for further treatment.

Later, according to the German authorities, doctors treating Navalny had found traces of a nerve agent from the Novichok group in his system. Berlin said that these conclusions were confirmed by labs in France and Sweden. Russian doctors had not detected any traces of poison in Navalny's samples. Moscow has asked Berlin to provide evidence, but so far has not received a response.

Navalny's condition has since improved. He is no longer on a ventilator and can get out of bed.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia France German Berlin Omsk Sweden Justin Trudeau August From Opposition

Recent Stories

PM urges world to join hands in fight against Clim ..

43 seconds ago

Pakistan wins stay on enforcement of $6bln award o ..

19 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 18, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Bolster fragile world to emerge stronger, UN chief ..

10 hours ago

Prime Minister for end to patwari, corruption cult ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.