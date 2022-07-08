UrduPoint.com

Canada's Trudeau Hails Late Abe As 'great Man Of Vision'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 08, 2022 | 09:28 PM

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday he was saddened by the assassination of Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe and hailed him as a visionary

Ottawa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday he was saddened by the assassination of Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe and hailed him as a visionary.

"The assassination of Abe Shinzo is incredibly shocking -- and I'm deeply saddened.

The world has lost a great man of vision, and Canada has lost a close friend," Trudeau said, offering condolences to Abe's widow Akie and the people of Japan.

"You'll be missed, my friend," he added.

Abe, 67, was pronounced dead in hospital on Friday after being shot at a political event in the Japanese city of Nara.

A 41-year-old man has been arrested.

He is shown in footage broadcast by NHK being tackled to the ground by security after at least two shots appeared to have been fired from a weapon described as a "handmade gun."

