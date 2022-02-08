TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the trucker protest taking place in Ottawa must come to an end, citing disruptions it has caused to the economy and the local residents.

"Individuals are trying to blockade our economy, our democracy, and our fellow citizens' daily lives, it has to stop," Trudeau said in a speech to Canada's parliament on Monday evening.

"People of Ottawa don't deserve to be harassed in their own neighborhoods. They don't deserve to be confronted with the inherent violence of a swastika flying on a street corner or Confederate flag."

The wave of protest across Canada began in mid-January, with thousands of truckers and other demonstrators converging upon Ottawa to express strong opposition to vaccine mandates for truckers crossing the US-Canada border. The protest has since evolved into an anti-government demonstration, with various groups uniting in opposition of Trudeau.