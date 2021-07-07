UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 09:16 PM

Canada's Trudeau Offers Assistance to Haiti Following Moise Assassination

Canada stands ready to assist Haiti following the assassination of the country's president, Jovenel Moise, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) Canada stands ready to assist Haiti following the assassination of the country's president, Jovenel Moise, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday.

"I strongly condemn the appalling assassination of President Moise this morning. Canada stands ready to support the people of Haiti and offer any assistance they need," Trudeau said in a statement via Twitter.

