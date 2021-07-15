UrduPoint.com
Canada's Trudeau Says 'Deeply Concerned' By Crackdown On Protests In Cuba

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 11:20 PM

Canada's Trudeau Says 'Deeply Concerned' By Crackdown on Protests in Cuba

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday that Ottawa is concerned by the crackdown on protesters in Cuba.

Cuba has witnessed this week the largest protests in the island nation since 1994, fueled by anger over shortages of basic goods. According to reports, more than 100 demonstrators have been arrested and one individual has died.

"We are deeply concerned by the violent crackdown on protests by the Cuban regime. We condemn the arrests and repression by the authorities of peaceful demonstrators," Trudeau said during a press briefing.

The Prime Minister added that Cubans have the right demonstrate and that Canada stands with the Cuban people in their desire for "democracy, freedom and respect."

According to media, protests and gatherings took place in eight Cuban cities, including Havana, with thousands of people attending pro- and anti-government demonstrations.

The opposition is demanding free elections and the resolution of social issues, while supporters of the Cuban government are rallying against the US blockade of the island nation and insist that the sanctions are to blame for the crisis.

US restrictions on trade with Cuba date back to the island nation's communist revolution in the late 1950s and involve at least a half dozen different US laws. President Barack Obama took steps to normalize bilateral relations with the island, but many of those steps were reversed by the former administration of Donald Trump. Over the four years, the Trump administration added 243 new economic sanctions to toughen the embargo on Cuba.

