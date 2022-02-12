NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday everything was on the table to defuse the Freedom Convoy protests against COVID-19 related restrictions across the country.

"Make no mistake: the border cannot and will not remain closed," Trudeau said at a news conference. "Everything is on the table because this unlawful activity has to end - and it will end."