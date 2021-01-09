UrduPoint.com
Canada's Trudeau Says Storming Of Capitol Incited By Trump

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 01:00 AM

Canada's Trudeau Says Storming of Capitol Incited by Trump

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2021) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday that the storming of the US capitol was incited by President Donald Trump and other politicians.

"What we witnessed was an assault on democracy by violent rioters incited by the current president and other politicians," Trudeau said at a briefing.

The prime minister called the events "shocking, deeply disturbing and saddening" and added that extremists will not succeed in overruling the will of the people.

Trump supporters violently stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday in a bid to prevent Congress from certifying the election results. The attack came shortly after Trump urged his supporters to march on the Capitol and "fight much harder" to overturn the election results. Five people died as a result of the ensuing violence.

