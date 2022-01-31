Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will continue working remotely

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will continue working remotely.

Trudeau said on Thursday he would be isolating for five days after being exposed to someone with COVID-19.

"This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19. I'm feeling fine - and I'll continue to work remotely this week while following public health guidelines," Trudeau wrote on Twitter. "Everyone, please get vaccinated and get boosted."