Canada's Trudeau Says Tested Positive For COVID-19, Will Continue Working Remotely

Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2022 | 08:37 PM

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will continue working remotely

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will continue working remotely.

Trudeau said on Thursday he would be isolating for five days after being exposed to someone with COVID-19.

"This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19. I'm feeling fine - and I'll continue to work remotely this week while following public health guidelines," Trudeau wrote on Twitter. "Everyone, please get vaccinated and get boosted."

