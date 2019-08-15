UrduPoint.com
Canada's Trudeau Takes Responsibility For Breaking Rules In SNC-Lavalin Corruption Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 01:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday that he was taking responsibility for having violated the Conflict of Interest Act while handling the corruption case of the SNC-Lavalin company.

In spring, ex-Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould claimed in her testimony to lawmakers, that Trudeau's office had put pressure on her in order to help the construction company avoid criminal prosecution on corruption charges, which might result in a ban on participating in government procurement if the firm is convicted. Earlier On Wednesday, Canada's Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion said in a report that the actions of Trudeau had violated the Conflict of Interest Act.

"We recognize the way that this happened shouldn't have happened. I take responsibility for the mistakes that I made," Trudeau said, as quoted by the CBC media outlet.

At the same time, the prime minister pointed out that he disagreed with some of Dion's findings.

"Where I disagree with the commissioner is where he says that any contact with the attorney general on this issue was improper," Trudeau added.

The SNC-Lavalin company is accused of having resorted to bribes to win government contracts in Libya of the era of Muammar Gaddafi. After the overthrow of Gaddafi in 2011, the company left the North African country.

