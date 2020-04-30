UrduPoint.com
Canada's Trudeau Welcomes Vaccine Pledging Conference In Talks With EC President - Readout

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 01:50 AM

Canada's Trudeau Welcomes Vaccine Pledging Conference in Talks With EC President - Readout

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau welcomed the European Union's novel coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine pledging conference on May 4, a readout of the conversation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

"Prime Minister Trudeau welcomed the European Union's leadership in hosting an international pledging effort as of May 4th to promote cooperation on urgent efforts to develop effective COVID-19 diagnostics, therapies and vaccines," the readout said.

The two officials also discussed coordination between Canada and the European Union in addressing economic and health issues as well as continued support for vulnerable countries amid the global pandemic.

The call for increased funding came a day after US President Donald Trump announced that the United States would halt funding for the World Health Organization, which he accused of grossly mismanaging and covering-up on behalf of China the spread of the novel coronavirus.

