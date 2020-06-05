UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada's Unemployment Rate Reaches Historic High Of 13.7% In May - Statistics Canada

Muhammad Irfan 16 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 08:21 PM

Canada's Unemployment Rate Reaches Historic High of 13.7% in May - Statistics Canada

Canada's unemployment rate reached a historic high of 13.7 percent in May as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to exact its toll on the country's economy, Statistics Canada said in its jobs report for the month of May on Friday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) Canada's unemployment rate reached a historic high of 13.7 percent in May as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to exact its toll on the country's economy, Statistics Canada said in its jobs report for the month of May on Friday.

"The unemployment rate was 13.7 percent in May, the highest rate recorded since comparable data became available in 1976," Statistics Canada said in the Labor Force Survey report for May. "In February, prior to the COVID-19 economic shutdown, the unemployment rate was 5.6 percent. It increased to 7.8 percent in March and 13.0 percent in April."

The Canadian economy did add 289,600 jobs in May and 292,000 resumed their normal work hours, representing a recovery of 10.

6 percent of the 5.5 million who lost their employment or had their hours cut throughout March and April.

Young Canadians continue to face the biggest obstacles in the labor market despite employment among those aged 15 to 24 increasing by 30,000 in May. Overall, 843,000 jobs for this age group were lost between February to May and the year-over-decrease in employment is 39.7 percent in May.

Statistics Canada announced last week that the Canadian economy contracted by 8.2 percent in the first quarter of 2020.

Related Topics

Canada February March April May 2020 Market Million Jobs Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

American blogger accuses former President Zardari ..

41 minutes ago

Over 1100 teams taking part in locust operations i ..

1 hour ago

PM asks Tigers force to fight against climate chan ..

1 hour ago

S.Africa readies military medics as virus cases su ..

5 minutes ago

6872 tinted glass vehicles fined during ongoing ye ..

5 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Tharparkarfor compliance of CO ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.