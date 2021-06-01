UrduPoint.com
Canada's Vaccine Advisory Panel Relaxes Vaccine Mixing And Matching Rules

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 51 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 10:50 PM

Canada's Vaccine Advisory Panel Relaxes Vaccine Mixing and Matching Rules

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunizations (NACI) on Tuesday recommended relaxing rules governing the interchangeability of second coronavirus vaccine doses.

The advisory panel now says that Canadians, who received the Oxford-AstraZeneca or its Indian analogue COVISHIELD, can receive an messinger RNA (mRNA) vaccine for their second shot, namely the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna shots.

"NACI recommends that either AstraZeneca/COVISHIELD COVID-19 vaccine or an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine product may be offered for the subsequent dose in a vaccine series started with an AstraZeneca/COVISHIELD COVID-19 vaccine," the advisory committee said in its updated guidance.

The decision to offer an mRNA vaccine for the second dose was made after experts studied the risk of Canadians' developing Vaccine-Induced Immune Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia (VITT) following vaccination with the UK drugmaker's vaccine and the risk of complications pertinent to vaccine mixing, NACI said.

Additionally, the advisory panel still recommends that first and second mRNA vaccine doses should come from the same manufacturer, however, in the event of supply shortages the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines can be considered interchangeable.

Canada's vaccination regime has faced repeated setbacks, with the country experiencing a shortage of doses, despite the Trudeau government lauding deals with numerous vaccine manufacturers.

The vaccination program has also been undermined by inconsistent messaging and Canadian health officials' decision to delay the time between vaccinations for up to four months.

