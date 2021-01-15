UrduPoint.com
Canada's Vaccine Distribution Czar Anticipates Scarcity Of Doses In First Quarter Of 2021

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 04:00 AM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Canada will likely experience a shortage of coronavirus vaccine doses through to the end of the first quarter of 2021, the country's vaccine distribution czar Maj. Gen. Dany Fortin said during a press conference.

"We have a scarcity of vaccines in the first quarter," Fortin said on Thursday.

The latest data shows the Canadian authorities are continuing to lag behind the vaccination regimes of other nations with barely 1 percent of the population having been immunized against the coronavirus to date.

Some jurisdictions, including the provinces of Alberta and Ontario, have expressed concern with dwindling vaccine stocks, and some healthcare providers have begun canceling inoculation appointments.

Fortin did note that authorities are anticipating deliveries of 1 million doses on weekly basis by April.

Canadian officials project that they will receive six million doses of the coronavirus vaccine doses from Pfizer and Moderna between January and the end of March, with the ultimate goal of completing the vaccination campaign by September.

