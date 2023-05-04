The Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) has launched public consultations on the removal of Fox News from the list of non-Canadian services authorized for distribution after an LGBT+ advocacy group demanded accountability for comments made by former TV host Tucker Carlson

Canadians can submit their comments on the issue until June 2, according to a notice on the watchdog's website published on Wednesday.

"I oppose the removal of Fox News from the List of non-Canadian services authorized for distribution. Tucker Carlson is no longer employed by Fox News," one of the submissions said.

Another one argued that Fox should not be removed from cable packages because a "democratic society" such as Canada includes provisions for freedom of speech, and that allowing interest groups to dictate content would set a "dangerous" precedent.

Comments in favor of the removal have yet to be made.

In an open letter dated April 4, Executive Director of LGBT+ advocacy group Egale Canada Helen Kennedy requested that Fox News be removed from the list of non-Canadian programming services authorized for distribution in the country, stating that one of Carlson's Tonight shows covered LGBT+ communities with a "provocative" and "violence-inciting" approach, endangering their members.