Canadia Foreign Minister Says Court Ruling on Huawei CFO Meng 'Independent Decision'

The Supreme Court of British Columbia's ruling to advance the US extradition case against Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou was an "independent decision," Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said in a statement on Wednesday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) The Supreme Court of British Columbia's ruling to advance the US extradition case against Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou was an "independent decision," Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said in a statement on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court of British Columbia dismissed Meng's application to end her extradition proceedings to the United States.

"The Canadian judiciary operates independently, and today's decision on double criminality in Meng Wanzhou's extradition process was an independent decision of the Supreme Court of British Columbia," Champagne said.

Canada's top diplomat said the court decision is only the first step in a multi-stage legal process and Canada will continue to be transparent throughout the extradition proceedings.

Champagne also said Canada's priority remains securing the release from China of two Canadian citizens - former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor.

Ottawa has characterized their detention as arbitrary, but the Chinese authorities have insisted that the two men pose a threat to national security.

Meng's application for dismissal rested on the issue of double criminality. Her lawyers argued in court that her alleged wrongdoings are not crimes in Canada and thus detaining Meng contradicts Canadian law.

The Canadian Justice Minister can still refuse to extradite Meng if the order to extradite is deemed to be in violation of Canadian values, according to the ruling rendered by Justice Heather Holmes.