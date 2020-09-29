Canadian Accused of Sending Ricin to Trump to Remain in Custody, Face Trial in Washington

(@FahadShabbir)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) The Canadian woman suspected of sending a ricin-laced letter to US President Donald Trump will remain in custody until she is transferred to the District of Columbia to stand trial, a US Magistrate Judge ruled on Monday.

The defendant, Pascale Cecile Veronique Ferrier, entered on a not guilty plea during the hearing in Buffalo, New York.