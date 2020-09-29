UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canadian Accused Of Sending Ricin To Trump To Remain In Custody, Face Trial In Washington

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 seconds ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 12:40 AM

Canadian Accused of Sending Ricin to Trump to Remain in Custody, Face Trial in Washington

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) The Canadian woman suspected of sending a ricin-laced letter to US President Donald Trump will remain in custody until she is transferred to the District of Columbia to stand trial, a US Magistrate Judge ruled on Monday.

The defendant, Pascale Cecile Veronique Ferrier, entered on a not guilty plea during the hearing in Buffalo, New York.

Related Topics

Hearing Trump Columbia Buffalo New York Women

Recent Stories

Aliyev Says Karabakh Conflict Should Be Settled on ..

15 minutes ago

Shehbaz used spouse's bank account as Benami: Barr ..

17 minutes ago

Employed persons in UAE account for 97.8 pct of wo ..

56 minutes ago

Armenian Defense Ministry Says Repeled Baku's 'Off ..

53 minutes ago

Pakistan Declares Support for Azerbaijan in Nagorn ..

53 minutes ago

Death toll rises in Karabakh clash despite calls f ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.