Canadian agency detects bird flu in another farm

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has said it detected bird flu on another farm in the south of Ontario

ANKARA, Apr 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has said it detected bird flu on another farm in the south of Ontario.

In a statement on Thursday, it confirmed the presence of the highly pathogenic avian influenza (AI), subtype H5N1, in a poultry flock in the township of Chippewas of Nawash Unceded First Nation, Ontario.

In an effort to control potential outbreak, the agency placed the premises under quarantine and implemented movement control measures.

"AI is spreading in wild bird populations across the globe and presents a significant national concern as birds migrate to Canada," it said.

"The CFIA continues to remind anyone with poultry or other susceptible birds to practice good bio-security habits to protect them from infectious animal diseases."Two bird flu cases were earlier reported in the townships of Zorra, and Guelph/Eramosa, both in south Ontario. Bird flu is a contagious viral infection that can affect several species of food producing birds as well as pet birds and wild birds.