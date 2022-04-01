UrduPoint.com

Canadian Agency Detects Bird Flu In Another Farm

Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2022 | 07:39 PM

Canadian agency detects bird flu in another farm

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has said it detected bird flu on another farm in the south of Ontario

ANKARA, Apr 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has said it detected bird flu on another farm in the south of Ontario.

In a statement on Thursday, it confirmed the presence of the highly pathogenic avian influenza (AI), subtype H5N1, in a poultry flock in the township of Chippewas of Nawash Unceded First Nation, Ontario.

In an effort to control potential outbreak, the agency placed the premises under quarantine and implemented movement control measures.

"AI is spreading in wild bird populations across the globe and presents a significant national concern as birds migrate to Canada," it said.

"The CFIA continues to remind anyone with poultry or other susceptible birds to practice good bio-security habits to protect them from infectious animal diseases."Two bird flu cases were earlier reported in the townships of Zorra, and Guelph/Eramosa, both in south Ontario. Bird flu is a contagious viral infection that can affect several species of food producing birds as well as pet birds and wild birds.

Related Topics

Canada Ontario Influenza From

Recent Stories

EU Not Ruling Out Use of Property of Sanctioned In ..

EU Not Ruling Out Use of Property of Sanctioned Individuals for Ukraine's Restor ..

2 minutes ago
 PML-N and PTI wins one seat each of Tehsil mayor i ..

PML-N and PTI wins one seat each of Tehsil mayor in distt Mansehra

2 minutes ago
 Egypt permits e-Visa for tourists from over 180 co ..

Egypt permits e-Visa for tourists from over 180 countries

2 minutes ago
 Gold prices up by Rs100 to Rs131,450 01 Apr 2022 ..

Gold prices up by Rs100 to Rs131,450 01 Apr 2022

2 minutes ago
 Trade Between Russia, India in National Currencies ..

Trade Between Russia, India in National Currencies to Intensify - Lavrov

2 minutes ago
 HUAWEI Sound X: A Treat for the Ears

HUAWEI Sound X: A Treat for the Ears

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.