Canadian Air Force Intercepts Russian Su-27 Near Romanian Airspace - Statement

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) The Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) intercepted a Russian Su-27 fighter jet over the Black Sea near Romanian airspace, the Department of National Defense said in a statement on Friday.

"Two Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) CF-18 Hornet fighter jets from Operation REASSURANCE's Air Task Force Romania intercepted a Russian Su-27 Flanker operating near Romanian airspace over the Black Sea on September 23, 2020," the statement said.

The CF-18's were scrambled by NATO's southern Combined Air Operations Centre at Torrejon, Spain, the defense department said.

Russia's frontier region has become a hotbed for activity with the Russian military scrambling fighter jets to head off NATO aircraft at least 20 times since the start of the month.

The Russian military's official newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda reported on Friday that the Russian Armed Forces detected 43 foreign jets that were engaged in reconnaissance activities close to country's airspace last week.