Canadian Air Force Jet Crashes In British Columbia

Faizan Hashmi 21 seconds ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 02:00 AM

Canadian Air Force Jet Crashes in British Columbia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) A jet belonging to the Canadian air force's Snowbirds aerobatics team crashed on Sunday near Kamloops airport in British Columbia province, the military said.

"The #RCAF has been made aware that a Canadian Forces Snowbirds aircraft crashed in the vicinity of Kamloops, BC," the air force tweeted.

It said the priority was to determine the status of the personnel. A local newspaper, KTW, reported that the pilot ejected and was seen on the roof of a house.

The plane reportedly crashed into a house shortly after the exhibition team took off to continue their cross-country tour. Witnesses said it climbed straight up before suddenly diving and doing a barrel roll. The building is said to have caught fire.

