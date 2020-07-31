Canadian Air Passenger Traffic Down Nearly 97% in May - Statistics Agency

(@FahadShabbir)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) Canadian air passenger traffic plummeted by 96.7 percent in the month of May compared to the same period last year, Statistics Canada said in a report on Thursday.

"Major Canadian airlines carried 224,000 passengers on scheduled and charter services in May, down 96.7% from the same month in 2019," the report said.

The numbers follow April's report, according to which, air passenger traffic declined an unprecedented 97%.

The plunge in air service resulted in operating revenues falling to $161.

67 million, a decline of nearly 90% over the same period last year, although a small increase in comparison to the 93 percent drop observed in April.

The report highlights the ongoing challenge the global pandemic presents to the airline industry. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) projects that global airline traffic is unlikely to return pre-coronavirus levels until 2024, a year later than previously anticipated.

The steep decline in traffic has seen shares of Canada's national air carrier, Air Canada, plummet by 65%.