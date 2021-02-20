UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canadian Airline Industry Suffered Near 80% Revenue Decline In Q3 - Statistics Agency

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 12:30 AM

Canadian Airline Industry Suffered Near 80% Revenue Decline in Q3 - Statistics Agency

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2021) Canada's airline industry saw a near-80-percent revenue decline in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the same period last year, the state statistics agency said on Friday.

"Operating revenue for the 26 largest Canadian air carriers totalled $1.6 billion [$1.27 billion [USD] in the third quarter, down 79.9% from the third quarter of 2019," Statistics Canada said in a report.

As a result of the third consecutive year-over-year quarterly revenue decline, Canada's air carriers reported a collective $642.

71 net loss in the third quarter - half of the $1.27 billion loss incurred in the second quarter - the agency said.

The agency added that 26 surveyed Canadian airlines carried 3.6 million passengers in the first quarter, an 85.8% drop off compared to last year.

The report highlights the ongoing challenge the global pandemic presents to the airline industry. The Canadian government has mused about a possible boost for the laboring industry since the onset of the pandemic last spring but no concrete announcements have been made.

Related Topics

Canada Same 2019 2020 From Government Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed meets Lebanese PM-designate Saad ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia&#039;s Al Rajhi powers his way into b ..

1 hour ago

Milk production can be increased through genetical ..

1 hour ago

Dubai says princess 'home' after UN demands proof ..

1 hour ago

Distribution of Sputnik V Increases Russia's Autho ..

9 minutes ago

Migrants on US-Mexican border pray Biden opens doo ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.