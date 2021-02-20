Canadian Airline Industry Suffered Near 80% Revenue Decline in Q3 - Statistics Agency

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2021) Canada's airline industry saw a near-80-percent revenue decline in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the same period last year, the state statistics agency said on Friday.

"Operating revenue for the 26 largest Canadian air carriers totalled $1.6 billion [$1.27 billion [USD] in the third quarter, down 79.9% from the third quarter of 2019," Statistics Canada said in a report.

As a result of the third consecutive year-over-year quarterly revenue decline, Canada's air carriers reported a collective $642.

71 net loss in the third quarter - half of the $1.27 billion loss incurred in the second quarter - the agency said.

The agency added that 26 surveyed Canadian airlines carried 3.6 million passengers in the first quarter, an 85.8% drop off compared to last year.

The report highlights the ongoing challenge the global pandemic presents to the airline industry. The Canadian government has mused about a possible boost for the laboring industry since the onset of the pandemic last spring but no concrete announcements have been made.