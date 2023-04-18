Canadian Ambassador in Moscow Arrives at Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) Canadian Ambassador to Russia Alison LeClaire arrived at the Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday where she was summoned for "interference in Moscow's internal affairs," a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Earlier in the day, the ministry summoned the ambassadors of the US, the UK and Canada in connection with "gross interference in the internal affairs of Russia and activities that do not correspond to the diplomatic status".

UK Ambassador to Russia Deborah Bronnert and US ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy, who visited the Foreign Ministry earlier in the day, did not answer questions from journalists on the results of their visits.