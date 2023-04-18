UrduPoint.com

Canadian Ambassador In Moscow Arrives At Russian Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2023 | 07:10 PM

Canadian Ambassador in Moscow Arrives at Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) Canadian Ambassador to Russia Alison LeClaire arrived at the Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday where she was summoned for "interference in Moscow's internal affairs," a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Earlier in the day, the ministry summoned the ambassadors of the US, the UK and Canada in connection with "gross interference in the internal affairs of Russia and activities that do not correspond to the diplomatic status".

UK Ambassador to Russia Deborah Bronnert and US ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy, who visited the Foreign Ministry earlier in the day, did not answer questions from journalists on the results of their visits.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Canada United Kingdom From

Recent Stories

Dubai Land Department provides ‘Madmoun’ servi ..

Dubai Land Department provides ‘Madmoun’ service to verify validity of real ..

56 minutes ago
 United Arab Bank reports AED 54.8 million net prof ..

United Arab Bank reports AED 54.8 million net profit in Q1 2023

1 hour ago
 LHC orders govt authorities not to harass Imran Kh ..

LHC orders govt authorities not to harass Imran Khan

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues law amending certain ar ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law amending certain articles of law regulating drone ..

1 hour ago
 42 Abu Dhabi school opens applications for &#039;P ..

42 Abu Dhabi school opens applications for &#039;Piscine&#039; coding programme

1 hour ago
 Dubai records over AED1.2 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED1.2 bn in realty transactions Tuesday

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.