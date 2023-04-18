UrduPoint.com

Canadian Ambassador's Words On Kara-Murza's Sentence 'Unacceptable' - Moscow

Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2023 | 09:40 PM

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that Canadian Ambassador to Russia Alison LeClaire was summoned to the ministry in connection with the unacceptability of her statement regarding the sentencing of Russian opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza (recognized as a foreign agent in Russia)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that Canadian Ambassador to Russia Alison LeClaire was summoned to the ministry in connection with the unacceptability of her statement regarding the sentencing of Russian opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza (recognized as a foreign agent in Russia).

On Monday, the Moscow City Court sentenced Kara-Murza to 25 years in prison for state treason and spreading fake information about Russian military. The ambassadors of the UK, the US and Canada gave remarks to the press near the court, calling for Kara-Murza's immediate release.

"On Tuesday, April 18, the head of the Canadian diplomatic mission in Moscow, Alison LeClaire, was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry for a protest in connection with unacceptable public comments regarding the verdict of Vladimir Kara-Murza, convicted of treason and spreading deliberately false information about the Russian military," the ministry said in a statement.

Such actions, accompanied by Ottawa's overt campaign against Russia, as well as the announcement of Canada's strategic goal of "regime change in Russia" constitute direct interference in Russia's internal affairs, the ministry added.

"In this context, the Ambassador was told that there will be inevitable negative consequences if the current confrontational course of the regime of (Canadian) Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in bilateral relations and the abuse of the diplomatic status by employees of the Canadian Embassy in Moscow continues," the ministry stressed.

