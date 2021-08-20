UrduPoint.com

Canadian Armed Forces Arrive In Afghanistan To Assist With Evacuation - Trudeau

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 12:50 AM

Canadian Armed Forces Arrive in Afghanistan to Assist With Evacuation - Trudeau

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) Canadian Armed Forces personnel and equipment have arrived in Afghanistan to work in tandem with the US forces on the evacuation of Canadians and Afghan nationals out of the country, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday.

"I can confirm that Canadian Armed Forces assets and personnel have arrived on the ground to [Afghanistan to] coordinate at the tactical level with the US and with our allied partners. This will help the Canadians, Afghan nationals and their families to safety," Trudeau said at a press briefing.

Two Canadian Forces C-17 aircraft will be conducting regular flights into Kabul to support evacuation efforts, Trudeau noted.

At the same time, Trudeau said that many of the flights have been leaving Afghanistan not full due to the existing challenges on the ground in terms of getting people out of the country.

Canadian personnel has already been present in Afghanistan while more are set to arrive later today to help process the evacuees, the Prime Minister said.

The Taliban (banned in Russia) militants entered the Afghan capital on August 15, ending a weeks-long offensive and resulting in the collapse of the US-backed government. The seizure of power has forced thousands of Afghans to seek refuge from the country for fear of reprisals from the militants. Thousands of Afghans continue to break into the Kabul airport in hopes of flying out of the country.

