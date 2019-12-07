UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canadian Arrested In Turkey Faces Terrorism Charges - RCMP

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 02:30 AM

Canadian Arrested in Turkey Faces Terrorism Charges - RCMP

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2019) The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have brought forward terrorism charges against 22-year Ikar Mao of Guelph, Ontario following his arrest in Turkey this past summer, the Canadian law enforcement agency said in a press release.

"I want to reassure the citizens of the Greater Toronto Area and all Canadians, that our Primary focus is the safety and protection of the public at all times," RCMP Chief Superintendent Michael LeSage said on Friday.

Mao has been charged with participation in the activity of a terrorist group and leaving Canada to take part in activity of a terrorist group.

Each charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years.

Earlier, the CBC reported that Mao and his wife, Haleema Mustafa, were arrested in Turkey near the Syrian border in July, after they disappeared during a family vacation.

A publication ban has been imposed on the case, and prosecutors have not revealed details about the evidence they have gathered.

Mao is reportedly due to make his first appearance in court in Brampton, Ontario later on Friday.

Related Topics

Terrorist Police Syria Turkey Canada Wife Toronto Mao Ontario July Border Family All Court

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid announces second edition of UA ..

1 hour ago

Thunberg urges climate action because 'people are ..

3 hours ago

Three killed, shooter dead in US navy base attack

3 hours ago

Ferguson 'incredibly proud' ahead of Everton manag ..

3 hours ago

French government sticks by pension reform as stri ..

3 hours ago

Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmiri peo ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.