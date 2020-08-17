UrduPoint.com
Canadian Authorities Investigating Cyberattack On Government Services Portals - Trudeau

Canadian authorities, including the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), are investigating a cyberattack on government services portals, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement on Monday

"Cyberattacks targeted [the Canada Revenue Agency] and other accounts recently - but the government acted quickly to protect your privacy and personal information. We are now investigating, as is the Royal Canadian Mounted Police," Trudeau said via Twitter.

The source of the attack is currently under investigation, senior government officials said at a technical briefing.

Hackers exploited previously stolen information and vulnerabilities in the portals' security configuration to compromise approximately 9,000 My Service Canada and 5,600 Canada Revenue Agency accounts, the officials added.

The attacks began last week and continued through the weekend but have since ceased. The RCMP was alerted to suspicious activity last Tuesday, according to the officials.

