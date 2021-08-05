Canadian Border Staff to Begin Strike on Friday - Union

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) Canadian border agents and staff could walk off the job as of Friday after talks with the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and the Treasury board broke down, unions representing nearly 9,000 employees said on Wednesday.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) and the Customs and Immigration Union (CIU) served the government of Canada a strike notice on Tuesday, according to a joint statement from the trade organizations, citing the lack of redress for "toxic" working conditions and the absence of contracts for unionized workers for over three years.

"We truly hoped we wouldn't be forced to take strike action, but we've exhausted every other avenue to reach a fair contract with the government," Chris Aylward, Public Service Alliance of Canada national president, said in a statement. "Treasury Board and CBSA have been clear they aren't prepared to address critical workplace issues at CBSA at the bargaining table."