Canadian Broadcasting Corporation Says Suspending Twitter Activity Over State-Funded Label

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC/Radio-Canada) is suspending its activities on Twitter following the social media platform's decision to label them as a government-funded outlet, CBC said on Monday.

"Our journalism is impartial and independent. To suggest otherwise is untrue. That is why we are pausing our activities on Twitter," CBC said in a statement via Twitter.

The decision comes following Twitter's decision to apply the "government-funded media" label to CBC's Primary account, which was also recently applied to US state-funded outlet National Public Radio.

The label has typically been used to designate media outlets whose editorial independence is allegedly impacted by their government ties.

CBC is a so-called crown corporation, mandated by Canada's Broadcasting Act. The CBC is managed by a board of directors and held responsible by the Canadian Parliament, with its financing including government funding.