Canadian Broadcasting Corporation To Resume But Reduce Activities On Twitter - Statement

Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2023 | 12:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC/Radio-Canada) announced on Tuesday it had decided to resume activities on Twitter but that the company would be reducing its footprint on the social media platform.

In mid-April, the CBC said it was suspending its activities on Twitter after the social media platform decided to label them as a government-funded news outlet.

"Today, we will resume some activity on a handful of umbrella Twitter accounts, including @CBCNews, but we will significantly reduce our overall Twitter footprint and continue to assess the platform against our strategy," the CBC said via twitter.

In an associated article, the media outlet explained that CBC had left the social media platform because the definition provided by Twitter about government-funded referred to various levels of governmental involvement in the editorial content of the company.

"(Elon) Musk has on several occasions linked government funding to state influence and media bias," CBC's article reads.

The media outlet emphasized that the Canadian government has never been involved or has influenced its editorial freedom, one that is inscribed in Canada's Broadcasting Act.

The CBC said that despite rising challenges from and outside Canada, it remains committed to independent, fact-based journalism.

