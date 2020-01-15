Canadian Business to Facilitate Repatriation Efforts in Iran After Jet Crash - Champagne

Canadian business will assist families in the repatriation efforts of victims in the Ukrainian International Airlines (UIA) crash in Iran, Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said in a statement on Wednesday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Canadian business will assist families in the repatriation efforts of victims in the Ukrainian International Airlines (UIA) crash in Iran, Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We have spoken to banks and insurance companies to facilitate assistance to the families and have reached out to airlines to begin discussing travel to and from Iran," Champagne said.

On Wednesday, a UIA plane crashed in the vicinity of Tehran shortly after takeoff. All 176 people on board, including 57 Canadians, were killed in the crash. Iran's government acknowledged that it has mistakenly shot down the airplane amid tensions and possible war with the United States.

Iran has provided visas to two Canadian investigators and a consular team of ten individuals to assist in the repatriation of Canadian citizens and permanent residents, following the downing of the airplane.