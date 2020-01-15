UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canadian Business To Facilitate Repatriation Efforts In Iran After Jet Crash - Champagne

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 10:03 PM

Canadian Business to Facilitate Repatriation Efforts in Iran After Jet Crash - Champagne

Canadian business will assist families in the repatriation efforts of victims in the Ukrainian International Airlines (UIA) crash in Iran, Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said in a statement on Wednesday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Canadian business will assist families in the repatriation efforts of victims in the Ukrainian International Airlines (UIA) crash in Iran, Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We have spoken to banks and insurance companies to facilitate assistance to the families and have reached out to airlines to begin discussing travel to and from Iran," Champagne said.

On Wednesday, a UIA plane crashed in the vicinity of Tehran shortly after takeoff. All 176 people on board, including 57 Canadians, were killed in the crash. Iran's government acknowledged that it has mistakenly shot down the airplane amid tensions and possible war with the United States.

Iran has provided visas to two Canadian investigators and a consular team of ten individuals to assist in the repatriation of Canadian citizens and permanent residents, following the downing of the airplane.

Related Topics

Business Iran Tehran United States All From Government

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews key achievements of GD ..

5 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Tharaprakar takes notice of pr ..

2 minutes ago

Masdar City to inaugurate new Central Park communi ..

49 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Energy announces Green Bon ..

49 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Energy paves way for expan ..

49 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Egyptian President attend inaug ..

50 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.