Canadian Cannabis Sales Hit $690Mln Since Legalization - Federal Stats Agency

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) Canadian sales of cannabis amounted to nearly $690 million since the recreation drug was legalized last October, Statistics Canada said in a report.

"In the year following the legalization of non-medical cannabis in Canada, the cannabis retail market has grown considerably, with retailers of legal cannabis establishing more than 400 brick-and-mortar stores and generating $908 million [$689.6 million USD] in online and retail store sales," the report said on Wednesday.

Ontario cannabis retailers led sales at the provincial level, followed by Alberta and Quebec, according to the report.

In a surprise, the third most populous province, British Columbia, recorded relatively weak sales and was the lowest consumer of cannabis per capita. The Yukon and Prince Edward Island, led the way in per capita sales.

Canada's statistics agency also noted that consumer access to cannabis retailers is increasing.

In October of 2018, Canada became the second country in the world - after Uruguay - to legalize cannabis.