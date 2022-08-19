Canadian cardinal 'strongly denies' sex assault claims: Vatican

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Vatican City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Canadian cardinal Marc Ouellet said Friday he "strongly denies" claims of sexual assault made against him, according to a Vatican statement.

"Having learnt of the false accusations made against me by the complainant, I strongly deny having made inappropriate gestures towards her", he said in a statement published on the Vatican website.

"I consider the interpretation and circulation of these allegations of sexual assaults to be defamatory.

"If a civil inquiry is opened, I will actively participate so the truth is established and my innocence is recognised", the statement in French and Italian said.

Ouellet is accused of abusing a female intern, identified only as "F", from 2008 to 2010, when he was archbishop of Quebec.

The 78-year-old, who was once considered a strong candidate to be pope, was named in court documents this week relating to a class action suit targeting more than 80 members of the clergy in the archdiocese of Quebec.

Pope Francis has ruled out a formal church investigation after a preliminary inquiry found no basis for one, the Vatican said on Thursday.