Canadian Chamber of Commerce Calls on US to Lift Re-Imposed Aluminum Tariff - Statement

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) The Canadian Chamber of Commerce issued a statement calling on the United States to lift the newly re-imposed 10 percent tariff on Canadian aluminum imports.

Earlier on Thursday, US President Donald Trump announced during a campaign-style stop in Clyde, Ohio, that he has signed a proclamation re-imposing tariffs on Canadian aluminum.

"Tariffs were the wrong instrument when they were first imposed in 2018, and they remain the wrong instrument now," the organization's Senior Director of International Trade Mark Agnew said in the statement on Thursday.

Parts of the US business community also quickly denounced the decision.

"These tariffs will raise costs for American manufacturers, are opposed by most US aluminum producers, and will draw retaliation against US exports - just as they did before," the Wall Street Journal quoted Myron Brilliant, US Chamber of Commerce executive vice president, as saying. "We urge the administration to reconsider this move."

Trump said Canadian aluminum producers broke a commitment made by the government not to flood the United States with aluminum imports when Washington lifter the first round of tariffs.

Trump said that he was advised by US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer that re-imposing tariffs is "absolutely necessary."