UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canadian Chamber Of Commerce Calls On US To Lift Re-Imposed Aluminum Tariff - Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 03:00 AM

Canadian Chamber of Commerce Calls on US to Lift Re-Imposed Aluminum Tariff - Statement

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) The Canadian Chamber of Commerce issued a statement  calling on the United States to lift the newly re-imposed 10 percent tariff on Canadian aluminum imports.

Earlier on Thursday, US President Donald Trump announced during a campaign-style stop in Clyde, Ohio, that he has signed a proclamation re-imposing tariffs on Canadian aluminum.

"Tariffs were the wrong instrument when they were first imposed in 2018, and they remain the wrong instrument now," the organization's Senior Director of International Trade Mark Agnew said in the statement on Thursday.

Parts of the US business community also quickly denounced the decision.

"These tariffs will raise costs for American manufacturers, are opposed by most US aluminum producers, and will draw retaliation against US exports - just as they did before," the Wall Street Journal quoted Myron Brilliant, US Chamber of Commerce executive vice president, as saying. "We urge the administration to reconsider this move."

Trump said Canadian aluminum producers broke a commitment made by the government not to flood the United States with aluminum imports when Washington lifter the first round of tariffs.

Trump said that he was advised by US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer that re-imposing tariffs is "absolutely necessary."

Related Topics

Exports Business Flood Washington Trump United States Chamber 2018 Commerce Government

Recent Stories

Lukashenko Says Belgazprombank Case Involving Baba ..

2 hours ago

US Imposes Libya Sanctions on 3 Individuals, Entit ..

2 hours ago

UAE stocks gain AED8.2 bn in market cap Thursday

5 hours ago

Armed Man Takes Hostages at Bank Branch in France' ..

2 hours ago

Sri Lanka's Rajapaksa family heads for huge electi ..

2 hours ago

CBUAE includes UAE Dirham as the first settlement ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.