Canadian Charged In UK Over Membership Of Proscribed Organization - Police

Sumaira FH Published July 24, 2023 | 08:23 PM

Canadian national Khaled Hussein, 28, has been charged in the United Kingdom with membership of a proscribed organization, the Metropolitan Police said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) Canadian national Khaled Hussein, 28, has been charged in the United Kingdom with membership of a proscribed organization, the Metropolitan Police said on Monday.

On July 17, Hussein and Anjem Choudary, 56, from East London were arrested by counter-terrorism detectives of the London Metropolitan Police for allegedly being part of a proscribed terrorist organization.

"Two men charged with terrorism offences have appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court today (Monday, 24 July) .

.. Khaled Hussein, 28 (17.03.95) of Canada appeared charged with: membership of a proscribed organisation, contrary to section 11 of the Terrorism Act 2000," the police said in a statement.

Choudary has been charged with membership of a proscribed organization, addressing meetings to encourage support for a proscribed organization, and directing a terrorist organization.

The individuals will remain in custody until they appear before the Old Bailey on August 4, the statement said.

