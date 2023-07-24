Canadian Charged in UK Over Membership of Proscribed Organization - Police

Canadian national Khaled Hussein, 28, has been charged in the United Kingdom with membership of a proscribed organization, the Metropolitan Police said on Monday

On July 17, Hussein and Anjem Choudary, 56, from East London were arrested by counter-terrorism detectives of the London Metropolitan Police for allegedly being part of a proscribed terrorist organization.

"Two men charged with terrorism offences have appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court today (Monday, 24 July) .

.. Khaled Hussein, 28 (17.03.95) of Canada appeared charged with: membership of a proscribed organisation, contrary to section 11 of the Terrorism Act 2000," the police said in a statement.

Choudary has been charged with membership of a proscribed organization, addressing meetings to encourage support for a proscribed organization, and directing a terrorist organization.

The individuals will remain in custody until they appear before the Old Bailey on August 4, the statement said.