Canadian Charged with Terrorism Over Attempt to Overthrow Haiti Government - Police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A resident of Canada's Quebec Province has been charged with terrorism for allegedly planning to overthrow the Haitian Government of former President Jovenel Moise in 2021, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) A resident of Canada's Quebec Province has been charged with terrorism for allegedly planning to overthrow the Haitian Government of former President Jovenel Moise in 2021, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said on Thursday.

"Today, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police announces the laying of terrorism charges against Gerald Nicolas, a 51-year-old resident of Levis. It is alleged that he planned a terrorist act to overthrow the Haitian government of Jovenel Moise," the RCMP said in a statement.

Nicolas was charged after an investigation initiated in July 2021 and carried out in cooperation with the Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET) and the Levis Police Department, the statement said.

The investigation found that Nicolas plotted an "armed revolution" in Haiti with the objective of assassinating Moise and seizing power.

Nicolas took numerous concrete steps to further his plan, including traveling to Haiti and meeting with individuals who wanted to take part in the coup attempt, the statement alleged.

The RCMP said the investigation is unrelated to the assassination of President Moise on July 7, 2021.

Nicolas will make an initial appearance at the Quebec Courthouse on December 1, when he will be charged with leaving Canada to facilitate terrorist activity, facilitating terrorist activity and providing property for terrorist purposes, the statement added.