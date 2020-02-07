UrduPoint.com
Canadian Chartered Plane With 176 Evacuees Departs From Wuhan - Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi 28 seconds ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 02:50 AM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) A chartered aircraft with 176 Canadian nationals and permanent residents has the coronavirus-ravaged city of Wuhan, Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said in a statement.

"Update on Canadian flight from #Wuhan: The plane is wheels up. More information to follow," Champagne said via Twitter on Thursday.

In a press conference earlier today, the Foreign Minister said that plane is scheduled to land at a Canadian air force base in the early hours of February 7.

Canada's top diplomat added that some of the stranded Canadians will be evacuated via a US aircraft also currently stationed in Wuhan.

In all, the foreign minister said that two-thirds of those who were seeking assisted repatriation will be evacuated by today.

The final count of the evacuees confirmed that, as expected, there were a number of no-shows - initially 211 individuals were on the flight manifest.

Those that were not able to board either of the flights today, will be evacuated via a second chartered plane, scheduled to depart Wuhan February 10 and arriving at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Trenton in the early hours of February 11.

Health Minister Patty Hajdu said that anyone exhibiting coronavirus-like symptoms will not be allowed to board the plane by Chinese authorities and that anyone who should become ill aboard the flight will be isolated immediately and transported to a local health facility during a refueling stop in Vancouver.

Champagne reiterated Canada's position that Canadians avoid all non-essential travel to China, and that those there should consider returning via commercial means.

So far, a number of countries, including Russia, Australia, and the United States have evacuated their citizens from the virus-hit city.

