Canadian Chief Of Defense Staff Jonathan Vance To Step Down In Coming Months - Letter

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 01:00 AM

Canadian Chief of Defense Staff Jonathan Vance to Step Down in Coming Months - Letter

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) Canada's Chief of Defense Staff Gen. Jonathan Vance has informed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Minister of National Defense Harjit Sajjan of his intention to step down from his post in the coming months.

"I have conferred with our Minister of National Defense, our Prime Minister and, Her Excellency the Governor General and have conveyed to them my intent, and with their permission, to relinquish command of the Canadian Armed Forces in the months to come," Vance said in a letter addressed to troops and officials on Thursday.

Trudeau, in a statement released later in the afternoon, thanked Vance for his service to the country.

Vance said he will continue in the post he served since July 2015 while the search for his replacement is ongoing.

During his tenure, Vance oversaw a number of Canadian military operations around the world, including in Iraq, Mali and Ukraine.

Vance has served in the Canadian military for more than 38 years and is the county's longest serving Chief of Defense Staff.

